Lok adalats go virtual amid pandemic; settle 2.51 lakh cases

During this month (November), e-lok adalats have so far been organised in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana, wherein 16,651 cases were taken up and 12,686 disposed of, resulting in the settlement of Rs 107.4 crore, it added. To facilitate access to justice amidst the constraints placed by COVID-19 and various public health guidelines, legal services authorities at the national and state levels have ingeniously integrated technology into their conventional methods of justice delivery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:36 IST
Lok adalats go virtual amid pandemic; settle 2.51 lakh cases
Lok adalats, the inexpensive alternative dispute resolution mechanism, moved to the virtual platform due to the coronavirus pandemic and 27 such e-lok adalats organised in 15 states settled 2.51 lakh cases between June and October. Over 12,000 cases have been disposed of by lok adalats so far this month, resulting in the settlement of Rs 107.4 crore, the law ministry said in a statement on Monday.

From June to October, 27 e-lok adalats were organised in 15 states, wherein 4.83 lakh cases were taken up and 2.51 lakh cases disposed of, resulting in the settlement of Rs 1,409 crore, the statement said. During this month (November), e-lok adalats have so far been organised in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana, wherein 16,651 cases were taken up and 12,686 disposed of, resulting in the settlement of Rs 107.4 crore, it added.

To facilitate access to justice amidst the constraints placed by COVID-19 and various public health guidelines, legal services authorities at the national and state levels have ingeniously integrated technology into their conventional methods of justice delivery. "Online lok adalat, popularly known as e-lok adalat, is one such innovation of legal services institutions where technology has been used to its maximum advantage and has become a platform to deliver justice at the doorstep of people," the statement read.

Organised by legal services authorities, lok adalats are an alternative dispute resolution mode wherein pre-litigation and cases pending in courts are disposed on the basis of amicable settlements, without any expense on the part of the litigants. It is free of cost and an expeditious method of bringing litigating parties on the same side and saving them from the rigours of trial under the adversarial system of adjudication, which is generally perceived to be time consuming, complex and costly. Lok adalats also play a key role in reducing the burden of the regular courts.

Cases related to unpaid power bills and traffic challans are often settled in such adalats.

