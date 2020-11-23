Shell, Tata Trusts launch 'Stages of Development Framework’ for rural transformation

Shell and Tata Trusts on Monday jointly launched the 'Stages of Development (SoD) Framework', a data-driven tool that will aid start-ups, philanthropists and investors working in rural development space to make informed decisions. The framework has been developed by Shell and Tata Trusts under the India2022 coalition, set up by advisory firm Xynteo.

India2022 is a coalition of global and Indian businesses, committed to creating a new model of growth in India by 2022. The SoD framework is a data-driven planning framework which aims to reduce the lab to market journey for start-ups and help them identify partnerships that will aid in integrated rural development, a statement said.

"Access to reliable and affordable energy is critical to help unlock development across multiple sectors in rural India. Similarly, access to finance, both for consumers and enterprises, can increase the uptake of several interventions across different sectors," Shell Companies in India Chairman Nitin Prasad said during a virtual interaction with PTI. "We are proud to be part of this collaboration with an aim to ensure that decentralised, fit-for-purpose and low carbon energy solutions are made available to all rural households and rural enterprises," he added.

The SoD framework is a tool for donors, philanthropists and investors to design rural development programs and allocate funding and investments for maximum impact and social returns. Tata Trusts Executive Director, Collectives for Integrated Livelihood Initiatives Head - Central and East North Zone, Ganesh Neelam stated that the "framework will also be like a benchmark for us to start working on...specific programs on ground...".

"When we were designing the framework, we were also exploring certain geographies, like Assam and Uttar Pradesh for us to focus and work on," Ganesh added..