Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ircon International gets Rs 723 cr order from NCRTC

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Monday said it has received a Rs 723 crore work order from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:43 IST
Ircon International gets Rs 723 cr order from NCRTC

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Monday said it has received a Rs 723 crore work order from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC). The work includes designing, supplying, installing, testing and commissioning of receiving sub-stations and associated works on viaduct and tunnel from Sarai Kale Khan to Duhai for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor of NCRTC, Ircon International said in a BSE filing.

The accepted contract amount for this part of the work is approximately Rs 318 crore and the tenure for its execution is 50 months, it said. The company will also design, supply, install, test and commission receiving sub-stations and associated works on viaduct and tunnel from Duhai (EPE) to Modipuram for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor "for the accepted contract amount of approximately Rs 405 crore. The tenure for execution of works is 54 months," it added.

Ircon International, under the administrative control of Railways Ministry, is a leading turnkey construction company having presence in several states of India, and countries like Malaysia, Nepal, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom (UK), Algeria and Sri Lanka..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air quality slips to 'very poor' due to slow winds; Dip in stubble burning

After nearly 10 days, Delhis air quality deteriorated on Monday to the very poor category and is likely to worsen in the next two days due to slow winds and low ventilation, government agencies said. Stubble burning, which accounted for 12 ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britains AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90 effective without any serious side effects, while the United States and Germany said they could start inoculating their citizens by next month.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...

Kangana moves HC to quash FIR on sedition, other charges

Facing sedition charges, actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel moved the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking to quash an FIR filed against them by the city police for allegedly trying to create hatred and communal tension t...

283 people arrested, 18,000 litres of illicit liquor seized in UP

The Uttar Pradesh excise department has arrested 283 people and seized over 18,000 litres of illicit liquor following recent deaths due to consumption of spurious alcohol, an official said on Monday. A total of 888 cases were registered in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020