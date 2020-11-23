Ircon International gets Rs 723 cr order from NCRTC

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Monday said it has received a Rs 723 crore work order from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC). The work includes designing, supplying, installing, testing and commissioning of receiving sub-stations and associated works on viaduct and tunnel from Sarai Kale Khan to Duhai for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor of NCRTC, Ircon International said in a BSE filing.

The accepted contract amount for this part of the work is approximately Rs 318 crore and the tenure for its execution is 50 months, it said. The company will also design, supply, install, test and commission receiving sub-stations and associated works on viaduct and tunnel from Duhai (EPE) to Modipuram for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor "for the accepted contract amount of approximately Rs 405 crore. The tenure for execution of works is 54 months," it added.

Ircon International, under the administrative control of Railways Ministry, is a leading turnkey construction company having presence in several states of India, and countries like Malaysia, Nepal, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom (UK), Algeria and Sri Lanka..