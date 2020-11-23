Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi led 'Trends' across social media, BJP topped engagement in Aug-Oct: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular politician on the social media in the country as he led the highest number of trends on platforms like Twitter, Google Search and YouTube during August to October period, according to a report by Checkbrand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:07 IST
PM Modi led 'Trends' across social media, BJP topped engagement in Aug-Oct: Report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular politician on the social media in the country as he led the highest number of trends on platforms like Twitter, Google Search and YouTube during August to October period, according to a report by Checkbrand. Checkbrand, an online sentiment analysis company, analysed online sentiment for top 95 political leaders as well as top 500 influencers on social media between August and October this year. It analysed more than 100 million online impressions for the maiden edition of the report.

"Prime Minister Modi has ruled the maximum Trends (Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube etc) in the last quarter with 2,171 trends, followed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy with 2,137 trends," the report said. Other leaders who led significant trends include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, it added.

For the report, 86,400 'Trends' -- which refers to the top 20 topics driving highest engagement in a day on various digital platforms -- were analysed. As per the report, Modi had a consolidated brand score of 70, which is almost double that of the nearest political leader.

Brand score is based on five parameters -- followers (20), trends (10), sentiment (30), engagement (20) and mentions (20). Home Minister Amit Shah's score was 36.43 followed by the late former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi at 31.89, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu at 31.89 and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 27.03.

Gogoi passed away on Monday. "The brand value in monetary terms basis the engagement and followers for Prime Minister Modi stood at Rs 3.36 billion (Rs 336 crore), for Amit Shah at Rs 3.35 billion (Rs 335 crore), followed by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal at Rs 3.28 billion (Rs 328 crore)," it added.

Brand value was calculated on the basis of followers, engagement and trends of the person, and then deducting negative mentions and sentiments. ADG Online and Checkbrand.online Managing Director Anuj Sayal said the company has developed a tool that can help brands understand their worth and improve it further wherever required.

"Despite (there) being almost 25 per cent negative sentiment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his brand value is the highest amongst 95 chosen leaders," he added. The report also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had 40,000 mentions on social media in the last three months.

"... the collective engagement of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah of 4.9 million was more than rest of the collective engagement of 92 political leaders of various parties, including other BJP leaders," the report added..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia opens case against Google, saying it failed to delete banned content

Russia has opened a case against U.S. tech giant Google for failing to remove banned content from its search engine, communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday.Roskomnadzor said Google was not removing up to 30 of what it called da...

Serum Institute to focus on supplying COVID-19 vaccine to India first

The Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries, Serums Chief Executive Adar Poonawall...

Gogoi resolved Assam's economic crisis, tackled secret killings: state Congress

Assams opposition leader Debabrata Saikia mourned the death of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, saying that the state was beset by an economic crisis and secret killings when he assumed power but resolved the problems with great efficienc...

German states favour extending COVID-19 lockdown to boost Christmas prospects

Germany is heading towards an extension of its lockdown lite for another three weeks to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and make family gatherings over Christmas possible, state premiers of the two governing parties said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020