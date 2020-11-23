Left Menu
Development News Edition

Care Ratings pegs Q2 growth improving to (-) 9.9 pc

The economy is expected to throw up better numbers in the September quarter with GDP contraction of 9.9 per cent, as against 24 per cent in Q1 at the onset of the pandemic, says a report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:34 IST
Care Ratings pegs Q2 growth improving to (-) 9.9 pc

The economy is expected to throw up better numbers in the September quarter with GDP contraction of 9.9 per cent, as against 24 per cent in Q1 at the onset of the pandemic, says a report. The government will release the Q2 GDP numbers later this month. In the first contraction since 1980, the economy shrank a full 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal after the whole nation was put under a strict lockdown. India's COVID-19 caseload has crossed 91 lakh, with nearly 1.34 lakh deaths. "We expect GDP to contract 9.9 per cent in the second quarter, and for the full year to March by 8.2 per cent," Care Rating said in a note on Monday. From a gross value added point of view, degrowth will be 9.4 per cent in the September quarter, it added. It based its optimism on growth in agriculture, forestry, financial services, real estate and professional services. In case of agriculture, the report said the main kharif harvest started late September and will carry on till December. Therefore, the good kharif crop expectation will show in the Q3 numbers only, it said. The likely positive impetus in Q2 is based on two factors -- anticipation of a pick-up in demand during the festivals and uptick in corporate profit, which though has been more due to the cost-savings rather than top line growth. In fact, sales growth continued to be negative in Q2 but overall numbers are positive as cost economies have been more on salary bills, power and fuel and selling expenses, combined with a drop in growth in raw material costs due to fall in sales, the report said. The marginal 1 per cent positive growth rate in the financial and other services is driven mainly by banking where growth in deposits has been strong even through credit growth was negative, it added. It expects manufacturing degrowth to improve to (-) 10 per cent from (-) 39.3 per cent in Q1, and mining and construction at (-) 12 per cent from (-) 30 per cent in Q1. Electricity, gas and water will also recover to (-) 1.5 per cent from (-) 7 per cent in Q1, it said, adding while trade and other services will improve to (-) 27 per cent from (-) 47 per cent in Q1. Meanwhile, Japanese brokerage Nomura said localised lockdowns in various states like Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh can slow the economic recovery and the outlook on business resumption remains concerning. The new lockdowns could "slow the sequential pace of recovery in the next two-three months, following the sharp rebound thus far", the brokerage warned. Maharashtra on Monday introduced a standard operating protocol for people travelling into the state from the states reporting a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air, rail travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa to carry Covid negative report: Maharashtra

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report, the Maharashtra Government announced on Monday. All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, ...

Sao Paulo expects Brazil regulator to OK Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine by January

So Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said on Monday he expects Brazils regulator to approve the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac by January.The Butantan biomedical research institute that is running the late-stage...

Uttarakhand Governor, Baby Rani Maurya, hospitalised with Covid-19

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, has been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, on Monday.According to AIIMS Public relations Officer PRO, Dr. Harish Thapliyal, A team of five medical experts has been formed f...

Moukoko could become youngest Champions League player

Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko could become the youngest player ever in the Champions League on Tuesday. Dortmund said Monday that Moukoko was added to the squad for the home match against Belgian club Brugge.Moukoko broke the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020