Policy decision on reopening Madurai granite quarries sought

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:49 IST
The Association of Southern Stone Industries on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take a policy decision on allowing granite-quarrying in Madurai district in the interest of over 30,000 workers and also avert further revenue loss to the state exchequer. The closure of quarries for eight long years, which led to job loss to the licencees and workers, has added to the woes of the direct and indirect employees, the association said.

"The government stopped activities in 91 leasehold granite quarries (in August 2012) due to an alleged scam and issued showcause notices to 84 other granite quarries seeking to know why they should not be closed," association president P Rajasekaran told reporters here. According to him, the closure has triggered an exodus of the over 30,000 workers to other states for employment.

The revenue loss to the government by way of royalty payable by the quarries for the period from 2012-13 to 2019-20 is Rs 212.24 crore, he added..

