Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tottenham loses more than $85M, debt climbs due to pandemic

Premier League leader Tottenham has reported annual losses of 63.9 million pounds ($85.4 million) due to the coronavirus pandemic and fans being shut out of stadiums.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:19 IST
Tottenham loses more than $85M, debt climbs due to pandemic

Premier League leader Tottenham has reported annual losses of 63.9 million pounds ($85.4 million) due to the coronavirus pandemic and fans being shut out of stadiums. “We are currently in the midst of one of the most challenging times ever experienced," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said Monday, announcing the financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30.

In 2018-19, Tottenham made a profit of 68.6 million pounds ($91.7 million) during its first partial season in its new 1.2 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) stadium. Fans haven't been allowed in to watch Jose Mourinho's side at the north London venue since March. If coronavirus restrictions prevent supporters returning this season, which runs through May, Tottenham fears losing out on more than 150 million pounds ($200 million) in revenue. The 2019 Champions League finalists failed to qualify for this season after four years in Europe's elite and lucrative club competition.

Revenue dropped from 460.7 million pounds ($615.6 million) to 402.4 million pounds ($537.7 million) in 2019-20 as the season finished beyond the end of the financial year due to the pandemic. Tottenham's debt has climbed 13% to 604.6 million pounds ($807.8 million). Tottenham is hoping the development of COVID-19 vaccines will accelerate the return of fans to stadiums.

“We have spent the past months preparing our stadium, testing our digital ticketing process and registering ID validation for fans," Levy said. “Premier League clubs are entirely capable, similar to the experience in several other countries, of responsibly delivering outdoor events with social distancing, exemplary hygiene standards, qualified stewards, testing capabilities and diverse travel plans, operating in some of the most technologically advanced venues in the world.” Tottenham has just completed a weekend top of the league for the first time since 2014 after beating Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt reduces performance security of value of commercial contracts

The Delhi government has reduced performance security to three per cent of the value of commercial contracts in view of financial problems being faced by contractors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official statement. The government h...

'Love jihad': SIT submits report to Kanpur Range IG

A special investigation team formed to probe into incidents of love jihad here submitted its report to the Kanpur Range IG, stating that girls were cheated in 11 of the 14 cases investigated by it. In the remaining three cases, girls said...

Mozambique, Tanzania to launch joint operations against insurgents

Mozambique and Tanzania are to launch joint operations to combat an Islamist insurgency under an agreement that will also see some 500 suspected insurgents extradited, Mozambiques state-owned newspaper Noticias said on Monday. The three-yea...

Air, rail travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa to carry Covid negative report: Maharashtra

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report, the Maharashtra Government announced on Monday. All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020