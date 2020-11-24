Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Vista redevelopment: Govt complexes on KG Marg, Africa Avenue likely to completed by March

Pre-engineered building technology has been deployed and this has reduced construction time from the usual 24 months for conventional buildings to eight months, the official said, adding that the projects are environment-friendly as the steel structures are being manufactured in other locations and being assembled at the sites. According to the official, the buildings on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue will cost Rs 532 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 00:14 IST
Central Vista redevelopment: Govt complexes on KG Marg, Africa Avenue likely to completed by March

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Monday said that two government office complexes on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue are expected to be ready by March next year in order to shift offices from the Central Vista. This comes in the backdrop of the redevelopment project for the Central Vista, which envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

The two sites will be able to accommodate around 15,000 employees of various defence agencies, which have offices near the North and South Blocks, sources said. They said that shifting of the offices will pave the wave for the prime minister's new residence and office, and the vice-president's residence.

Construction work at the two sites on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue had started in August, an official said. Pre-engineered building technology has been deployed and this has reduced construction time from the usual 24 months for conventional buildings to eight months, the official said, adding that the projects are environment-friendly as the steel structures are being manufactured in other locations and being assembled at the sites.

According to the official, the buildings on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue will cost Rs 532 crore. In a statement, the CPWD said that it is using pre-engineered building (PEB) technology to build 44,000 sqm built up area at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, and 49,000 sqm built up area at Africa Avenue.

The foundation consists of reinforced cement concrete with crystalline admixture and zinc cathodic protection system to reduce porosity of concrete and corrosion of reinforcement bars, thus increasing its durability, the statement stated..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's King Felipe in quarantine after close contact with coronavirus case

Spains King Felipe VI started 10 days of quarantine on Monday after coming into close contact with someone who later tested positive for the new coronavirus, a Royal House source said. The king, 52, has cancelled his public appearances duri...

Catholic leaders in Mexico move Guadalupe pilgrimage online to avoid crowds

Mexican church and civic leaders on Monday canceled an annual gathering that attracts massive crowds of Catholic pilgrims to protect people amid an intensifying coronavirus outbreak. The feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated on De...

Olde English pub in San Francisco area calls closing time after 57 years

An Olde English pub that once hosted poets and intellectuals of Berkeley, Californias free speech movement will shut down for good this month, with hopes of bringing the same spirit elsewhere after the pandemic.The Albatross Pub in Berkeley...

Pope, for first time, says China's Uighurs are 'persecuted'

In a new book, Pope Francis for the first time calls Chinas Muslim Uighurs a persecuted people, something human rights activists have been urging him to do for years.In the wide-ranging Let Us Dream The Path to A Better Future, Francis also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020