IIF banking group chief calls Yellen 'extraordinary choice' for U.S. Treasury

IIF banking group chief calls Yellen 'extraordinary choice' for U.S. TreasuryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 03:11 IST
The Institute of International Finance global group of banks and financial institutions on Monday welcomed reports that President-elect Joe Biden would tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary.
“Janet Yellen is an extraordinary choice for Treasury Secretary, and should be swiftly confirmed by the Senate," IIF President and CEO Tim Adam said in a statement. "She is a world class economist and dedicated public servant, and will be a trusted, steady, and pragmatic hand on the helm as the U.S. navigates the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."
