V-Trans announces the starting of its operations to SAARC countries on the 62nd Foundation Day

V-Trans India Ltd, an integrated logistics service provider and one of the most popular logistics and cargo management company in the country, has announced the starting of its operations to SAARC countries on its 62nd Foundation Day i.e. 21 November, with a primary focus on BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India & Nepal).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:10 IST
V-Trans India Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): V-Trans India Ltd, an integrated logistics service provider and one of the most popular logistics and cargo management company in the country, has announced the starting of its operations to SAARC countries on its 62nd Foundation Day i.e. 21 November, with a primary focus on BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India & Nepal). These services will primarily be focused on surface movement, to begin with, and it will soon be covered with express and multimodal.

One of the highlights for the company has been the successful management of the impact of the COVID pandemic. The company adapted quickly to the situation, digitized the processes, enabled smooth flexi working, and most importantly modified the decision-making process thus leveraging maximum to its advantage. It has undertaken several initiatives in the last couple of months towards the aim of achieving service excellence. The objective has been to ensure smooth conduct of its operations and maintaining high-quality standards in terms of delivery.

"This is one more milestone in our journey to become one of the most reliable and trusted players in the logistics business. The starting of our operations to SAARC countries is the beginning of a new chapter in the history of our company. We have been able to successfully manage the current scenario and looking forward to many more accomplishments in the near future. While the present times are challenging and tough, our team has gone all out and brought the best possible results, which are fully supported and integrated with the advanced technology and a collaborative approach," said MK Shah, MD, V-Trans, on this occasion. V-Trans is one of the few companies from the logistics sector which has used technology extensively in its various operations. This includes optimization of routes and networks, scheduling and placement of vehicles, forecasting seasonality, and best use of data analytics and AI & ML.

The company prides itself on the fact being the only player from the industry which has the capabilities of furnishing all logistics needs of a customer be it; primary transport, secondary transport, warehousing, express movement, multimodal or project cargo, reverse logistics, city-run or 3PL. V-Trans has received a number of awards and recognitions from the industry associations and bodies for its contributions to the logistics industry and its overall excellence in its operations. It has been playing a very significant role in the realm of corporate social responsibility especially in the area of preserving the environment and animal welfare.

A number of initiatives have been undertaken by the company in this direction in the last couple of years. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

