Last few days left: Calling out aspirants for SNAP 2020 registration

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announced that 28 November 2020 will be the last date for candidates to register for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2020).

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:41 IST
SNAP logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announced that 28 November 2020 will be the last date for candidates to register for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2020). The entrance is conducted for admission to 26 MBA programmes offered by 16 Institutes under its aegis.

This year SNAP will be conducted with a few necessary changes, keeping the safety of candidates in mind during the current pandemic. For the first time SNAP will allow candidates to take upto two attempts. Candidates planning to apply for this entrance test can do so by filling up the registration form online. At the time of SNAP Test registration, the candidate can select the programme(s) and pay the respective registration fee as well. The SNAP Test registration fee is Rs 1750/- per test and the programme registration fee is Rs 1000/- per programme.

The SNAP Test / programme registration fee is non-refundable. Candidates can pay the fee online through Billdesk Gateway, Easebuzz Payment Gateway & also through Indian Bank Gateway. SNAP Test carries 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into three sections: General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency.

The duration for the test is 1 hour. Each question carries 1 mark for a correct answer and every incorrect answer attracts 25 per cent negative marks. All the 16 Institutes will shortlist the candidates for further admission process - including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT).

This year SNAP will be conducted in 94 cities across the country on 20 December 2020, 6 and 9 January 2021 between 11.am - 12 noon For online application, please log in to snaptest.org.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)

