Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gnani.ai launches mandarin to English integrated speech solution for Indian Defence

Gnani.ai, a global frontrunner in Conversational AI today announced the launch of a new integrated Speech Recognition based solution for the Indian defence establishment.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:57 IST
Gnani.ai launches mandarin to English integrated speech solution for Indian Defence
Gnani.ai logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gnani.ai, a global frontrunner in Conversational AI today announced the launch of a new integrated Speech Recognition based solution for the Indian defence establishment. The end-to-end voice translation system uses Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Machine Translation and Speech-to-Text to convert Mandarin to English and is designed to help armed forces, intelligence agencies and local law enforcement authorities in improving communication systems and giving substantial leeway to the Indian defence forces.

The solution has a wide range of applications that includes cross border intelligence, voice surveillance, monitoring telephone/internet conversations, intercepting Radio/Satellite communication and to bridge interactions during border meetings and joint exercises. Its unique features include noise reduction, dialect/accent detection and support for all audio file formats. Gnani.ai has delivered similar vernacular NLP solutions for Indian defence organizations to strengthen communication systems across other Indian borders with countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

"AI-based Speech Recognition technology is a necessity and is quickly making its way in becoming part of modern warfare. We believe AI has the potential to transform and improve the communication systems and will help strengthen Indian Armed forces," said Ananth Nagaraj, Co-founder and CTO, Gnani.ai, speaking on the announcement. "Understanding linguistic nuances such as phoneme and dialects is a challenge especially when it comes to Mandarin. Our integrated speech solution will help break down this barrier to retrieve and gather real-time data and intelligence," said Ganesh Gopalan, Co-founder and CEO, Gnani.ai.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi bans Tips4Market, proprietor for providing unauthorised investment advisory services

Regulator Sebi has barred&#160;Tips4Market and its proprietor Mahesh Vaghajibhai Ramani from the capital markets for&#160;providing unauthorised trading tips to investors. Besides, they have been prohibited from carrying out investment advi...

Canadian officer in Huawei CFO's arrest says he did not ask for phone passcodes

A Canadian police officer involved in the arrest of HuaweiChief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago in a U.S. extradition case testified on Monday he did not plan to obtain her mobile phone passcodes or search her electronic device...

AIFF Disciplinary Committee warns Mumbai City player Jahouh for reckless foul

All India Football Federations Disciplinary Committee has warned Mumbai City FC player Ahmed Jahouh of exemplary sanction if he repeats his reckless behaviour during the future Indian Super League matches. The disciplinary body deemed Jahou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and oil ride high on Biden transition and vaccine hopes

Stocks, oil and risk currencies gained on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to begin his transition burnished a November already boosted by COVID-19 vaccines.European markets tracked gains in Asian and U.S. e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020