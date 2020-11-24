Left Menu
Lux Afrique to open Africa’s first online luxury multi-brand e-commerce store

Upon entering the online boutique, clients are presented with a selection of women’s fashion from the world's most desirable luxury brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:01 IST
Lux Afrique Boutique (LuxAfrique.boutique) will deliver to 54 countries in Africa within a standard delivery time of 3 to 5 working days. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The Lux Afrique Group (LuxAfrique.com), in keeping with its pioneering spirit, will open the virtual doors to Africa's very first online luxury multi-brand e-commerce store, the Lux Afrique Boutique (LuxAfrique.boutique), on 25 November 2020. This exclusive online shopping destination will offer clients from the African continent and around the world, the most luxurious brands in fashion, jewellery, watches, home, technology and food. Says Alexander Amosu, Founder of Lux Afrique "Pretty much every part of the world has a luxury e-commerce platform servicing the high net worth population across Asia, the Middle East and Europe, so why not Africa? I'm pleased to say that the Lux Afrique Boutique intend to change that!"

The Boutique

Upon entering the online boutique, clients are presented with a selection of women's fashion from the world's most desirable luxury brands. The seasonal collections of leather goods and ready-to-wear are all current and what one would find in the shopping capitals Paris, Milan or London. The men's universe features an array of the finest names in luxury, with an additional selection of grooming products. Should you not be able to find your special piece, the concierge team are on standby 24 hours a day to source and deliver any luxury product to your home. Engrained in the company ethos, Lux Afrique Boutique (LuxAfrique.boutique) believe in supporting Africa and providing a platform to showcase its brands. It's only natural then that a curated selection of African fashion and lifestyle designer brands will be available in the online boutique, with more will be added. Art lovers will be particularly pleased with the online African Art room, where the continents' foremost artists will showcase their works.

For those who adore fine jewellery and watches, the High Jewellery universe features an array of exquisite pieces from Fabergé, David Morris and Stephen Webster, together with the worlds' foremost watch and jewellery brands. Once again, and true to company spirit, Vanleles, an African fine jewellery brand features prominently in the online boutique.

Luxury lifestyle brands that are specially created for the home, ensure that your abode reflects your style. Expect to find designer furniture, homeware and the latest audiovisual equipment like Bang and Olufsen, to decorate your residence. The shopping experience is complemented by the finest champagnes, wines and spirits, including Louis XIII and Dom Perignon, available in the world, while the highlight for any connoisseur would be discovering the Foodhall's exceptional delicacies. The concierge team, as part of the highly personalised service, are on standby 24 hours a day to source and deliver any luxury product that you may possibly not find in the boutique. For VIP clients, a limited selection of merchandise can in fact be delivered within 24 to 48 hours.

Shipping

Lux Afrique Boutique (LuxAfrique.boutique) will deliver to 54 countries in Africa within a standard delivery time of 3 to 5 working days. For VIP clients, a limited selection of merchandise can in fact be delivered within 24 to 48 hours. In addition, to celebrate your birthday and as a special gift to you, the boutique offers free shipping on your birthday.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Group strongly believe in giving back and supporting entrepreneurship efforts in Africa. With this in mind, a percentage of each sale will be ploughed back into sustainable projects supporting local businesses on the continent, allowing clients to partner with the Boutique in giving-back through their purchases, a priceless feel-good factor. The Lux Afrique Boutique (LuxAfrique.boutique) aims to place the spotlight on discovering and showcasing luxury African brands and artisans.

(With Inputs from APO)

