Left Menu
Development News Edition

Culture of innovation helping performance, resilience amid pandemic: Microsoft-IDC study

We have seen how the recent crisis has spurred the need for transformation; for organisations to adapt and innovate in order to emerge stronger," Microsoft India COO Rajiv Sodhi said. He added that the research was commissioned to gain better understanding of the relationship between having a culture of innovation and an organization's growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:23 IST
Culture of innovation helping performance, resilience amid pandemic: Microsoft-IDC study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A large number of organisations in the country believe 'innovation' is important for their performance and resilience with many saying they are accelerating the pace of digitalisation in response to the pandemic, according to a Microsoft-IDC report. A segment of respondents in the study also noted that innovation in products and services has become easier now as compared to prior to the pre-COVID era.

The study was conducted in two phases in the Asia Pacific region - December 2019 to January 2020 (pre-COVID) and July 2020. In India, 439 business leaders and 438 workers were surveyed. The report said 77 per cent of businesses in India consider that "innovation is now a 'must' for them to respond quickly to market challenges and opportunities, and ensure business resilience".

The study found that in a short span of six months, organisations in India have increased their ability to innovate by 4 per cent by maturing their 'Culture of Innovation', and that close to 78 per cent of organisations surveyed saying they are speeding up digitalisation in a variety of ways to adapt to the "new reality". This included launching digital products and introducing digital payments to embracing e-commerce and automation.

According to the survey, 64 per cent respondents acknowledged that innovation has become easier in the post-COVID-19 era. Prior to the pandemic, only 32.5 per cent of Indian business said they found innovation in their products and services easy. "Innovation is no longer an option, but a necessity. We have seen how the recent crisis has spurred the need for transformation; for organisations to adapt and innovate in order to emerge stronger," Microsoft India COO Rajiv Sodhi said.

He added that the research was commissioned to gain better understanding of the relationship between having a culture of innovation and an organization's growth. "But now, more than achieving growth, we see that having a mature culture of innovation translates to resilience, and strength to withstand economic crises to recover," he noted.

IDC Managing Director – India and South Asia Vasant Rao said during COVID-19, 31 per cent of firms in India said they think their business model will lose competitiveness in five years' time. "This desire and urgency for continuous improvement through agility and adaptation to change will determine the success of businesses in this new normal," he added.

According to the report, some best practices will include developing a culture that promotes investing in disruptive technologies and leveraging data to differentiate and enhance products and services. Another focus area is people. In the coming year, 18.5 per cent businesses surveyed in India said they plan to focus on embracing risks and driving innovation through ongoing learning, and the right talent and skills.

Supported by technological transformation, organisations also need to focus on encouraging new and breakthrough ideas among its employees as well as hiring a diverse workforce. Sodhi said it is encouraging to see business leaders recognise this aspect, and plan to focus on technology to drive sustained innovation.

"Achieving success in digital transformation requires both the adoption of tools and technologies as well as enhancing people's capabilities – what we term as tech intensity – a critical component of the culture of innovation," he added. Microsoft's goal is to realise an inclusive future where all organizations in India are dynamic and resilient – to recover well and thrive despite the crisis, and the company is committed to make this happen, together, he added.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...

Europe sets in motion January end to Boeing 737 MAX safety ban

European regulators on Tuesday began the timetable for a return of the Boeing 737 MAX to Europes skies early next year after an almost two-year flight ban caused by fatal crashes. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA set out condi...

PM has indicated COVID vaccine likely to be ready soon: Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated that the COVID-19 vaccine was likely to be ready soon and has asked states to prepare for its quick and effective distribution, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday. He PM spoke...

COVID-19: St Stephen's to set up resilience fund for students facing financial hardships

The St Stephens college in Delhi is setting up a Resilience Fund to support tuition fees of its students facing financial constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials. The COVID-19 Resilience Fund is being set up to supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020