Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relentless Hard Work is Only Mantra of Sohail - A 14 Year Old Football Star in Making

They say, if you start young, you gain a lot of experience and knowledge along the way and get years ahead of others. Is it the ultimate formula of success? One can never say but we can always look up to those who follow it and seek inspiration. Sohail Sayyed, a young 14 year old budding footballer and football enthusiast is one such example in our trove.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:25 IST
Relentless Hard Work is Only Mantra of Sohail - A 14 Year Old Football Star in Making
Sohail Sayyed. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): They say, if you start young, you gain a lot of experience and knowledge along the way and get years ahead of others. Is it the ultimate formula of success? One can never say but we can always look up to those who follow it and seek inspiration. Sohail Sayyed, a young 14 year old budding footballer and football enthusiast is one such example in our trove. Sohail has many dreams and those dreams make him reach for the stars but he begins his journey with small steps. His interest in football began at a ripe age of seven and ever since then he has been practicing the game and honing his skills. So many years into the game and he is still learning everyday. His father Sayyed Shahbuddin Basha regularly renders his support and advice to his son as he believes in him and dreams to see Sohail play for the national team and be a successful player.

Sohail is currently studying in Sharda Mandir School and is the captain of the school's football team and has played many matches against other school teams. He recalls one such specific match where his team reached the semi-finals. He mentioned the glory of that match and the fact that he scored as many as 16 goals for the team. Sohail has also played for FC Goa and scored 2 goals in three matches during his time with the club. Sohail is passionate and wants to gain first-hand experience of the game because ultimately his aim is to play for the Indian football team on both national and international level. He understands that his aim requires dedication and immense comprehension of the skills of the game. He trains for his future rigorously. He says he's an early riser and trains a lot.

Sohail mentioned in a candid conversation, "My one ardent aim is to play professionally and also take part in the Premier League. I know that requires a lot of hard work and determination and I understand to be successful we should rely only on these traits. I train and exercise a lot and in the evenings I go to the gym. I believe that football requires physical, mental and emotional strength and I work hard to acquire equilibrium in these areas." Sohail is heavily inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Braut Haland. He says they are his supreme role models and never misses their matches. He aspires to play like them in the future and wishes to surpass them, someday.

Sohail is a go-getter and an enthusiast. He loves football to the core. His relentless passion and determination have not gone unnoticeable. He has gathered the attention and patronage of Mr. Sikander Mirza. Mr Mirza is a businessman, sports sponsor and heads - Mirza Youth Foundation. He says he adores the passion of Sohail and thus took up the task to be his sponsor. Sohail has also been selected to play for the national team from under 16. His utmost commitment and zeal has won him this feat. Mr, Mirza believes in Sohail's capabilities to be a national champion. Sohail has also found the patronage and support of boxer turned boxing promoter, Amjad Khan and his foundation. Amjad regularly supports and motivates Sohail to bring out the best in him.

Sohail is a story of avidness and passion towards his goal. He inspires us to never give up. Such talent should be promoted and looked after, for the future rests in their hands! This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...

Feliz Navidad? Coronavirus Christmas could limit parties in Spain, newspaper says

The Spanish government is to propose a different Christmas and New Year under coronavirus restrictions with just six people at parties, although it hopes the soul and spirit of the festive season will still shine, El Mundo newspaper reporte...

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...

Europe sets in motion January end to Boeing 737 MAX safety ban

European regulators on Tuesday began the timetable for a return of the Boeing 737 MAX to Europes skies early next year after an almost two-year flight ban caused by fatal crashes. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA set out condi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020