TriByte Technologies celebrates 10-year anniversary

TriByte to boost learning outcomes and efficiency by developing Adaptive Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) engines for its Learning Management System (LMS) India, November 24th, 2020 – TriByte Technologies celebrates 10 years of Innovation and of its continuous worldwide evolution. TriByte offers an Interactive Multi-lingual Learning Platform as SAAS with Applications providing the same learning experience across devices with or without connectivity on all types of learning materials. TriByte provides customised solutions through cutting edge technological solutions through innovation to solve specific education/learning needs of it’s clients. TriByte, headquartered in Bengaluru (India) was founded in the year 2010. The company has a customer base across 7 countries and 3 continents. Currently, more than 1.5 million users are on the platform which spans across the domains of Test Preparation (Coaching Classes), Skill development, Corporate Training, K-12 (Schools), Colleges and Universities. COVID19 was a challenging time but, TriByte rose to the occasion to help, education institutes and universities, transition from offline to online mode, at record speed of implementation, and thus minimizing impact to their students.

Seethaprasad Mandikel, CEO & Founder of TriByte technologies said, “It has been a very exciting 10 years and I am personally proud of all the accomplishments and contributions we have made in education to help millions of learners achieve their dream. We are thankful to all our customers giving us the opportunity and supporting in our journey. We are driven by our passion for improving learning experience and user engagement using technology and help our learners reach their goal”. Over the course of a decade, Tribyte Technologies has dramatically expanded the scope of its products offerings supporting multiple learning pedagogies with a flexibility to blend based on the need. It has been technology partner for market leaders such as Aakash Institute, Vidyamandir, Wadhwani Foundation, Azim Premji University, NIIT Foundation and many more. Seethaprasad further added, “It would have been hard to believe that when we started the company with a handful of people and an idea on white board, that we would end up where we are today. Our vision was to build a product which will make learning interesting, fun and interactive and make it work seamlessly with or without connectivity across all devices. It has been a continuous learning in last 10 years, evolving the product to market needs”.

The core team has been constantly innovating on the challenges and needs of the market. TriByte technologies has now solved scaling the delivery of learning material in a cost-effective and secure model. The team is working on improving the learner outcome and engagement using Adaptive Learning and improve efficiency using AI through learn bots and other models. Going forward, the company’s core values and principles will continue to be the unshakable foundation as we carry out our vision with all the learnings and work towards being a market disruptor. About TriByte Technologies Tribyte is in business for providing Interactive Personalized Learning solution as SAAS to Social Organisations, NGOs, Corporates, Higher Ed institutes, Test Prep Institutes and Universities. Our mission at TriByte is to enhance learner engagement and learning outcomes through interactive videos/other learning content. The TriByte learning platform adds magic to learning content, making them fun by building the tools to upload/aggregate, enhance, share and interact on videos and other learning content. Our innovative approach and commitment have been instrumental in making us the preferred partner for some of the largest education companies in India.

For more information about TriByte Technologies, visit its website at https://www.tribytetech.com/ PWR PWR.