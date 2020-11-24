Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK car industry says failure to clinch Brexit deal could cost 55.4 bln stg by 2025

Britain's car industry body on Tuesday called on Brexit negotiators to clinch a deal by the end of 2020, saying failure to do so could cost the sector 55.4 billion pounds ($74 billion) in tariffs by 2025 and undercut its ability to develop the next generation of zero-emission vehicles. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said a "no deal" Brexit would cut UK vehicle production by two million units over the next five years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:30 IST
UK car industry says failure to clinch Brexit deal could cost 55.4 bln stg by 2025
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Britain's car industry body on Tuesday called on Brexit negotiators to clinch a deal by the end of 2020, saying failure to do so could cost the sector 55.4 billion pounds ($74 billion) in tariffs by 2025 and undercut its ability to develop the next generation of zero-emission vehicles.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said a "no deal" Brexit would cut UK vehicle production by two million units over the next five years. "With scant time left for businesses to prepare for new trading terms, the sooner a deal is done and detail communicated, the less harmful it will be for the sector and its workers," the SMMT said in a statement.

British and EU negotiators are working to sign a new trade deal by Jan. 1, 2021. Failure to do so could leave car manufacturers paying World Trade Organization (WTO) tariffs on parts and vehicles imported and exported into and out of Britain. The British car industry group said that WTO tariffs of up to 55.4 billion pounds by 2025 would come on top of the immense cost to UK manufacturers of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SMMT's appeal for a deal on Brexit comes less than a week after the UK government said it would ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030 as part of a "green revolution" to cut emissions to net zero by 2050. The industry group said WTO tariffs would add an average 2,000 pounds to the cost of British-built electric cars sold in the EU, "making UK plants considerably less competitive and undermining Britain's attractiveness as a destination for inward investment."

It said tariffs would add 2,800 pounds to the price tag of an imported EU-built electric car, "all but cancelling out" the UK government's 3,000 pound zero-emission car subsidy. ($1 = 0.7486 pounds)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

File assets details by Nov 30 or face disciplinary action: CVC to govt officials

The Central Vigilance Commission CVC has asked all central government officials to file details of their movable and immovable assets by this month-end, failing which will attract disciplinary action, according to an official order. The pro...

OnePlus 7T gets November 2020 security patch in latest update

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T. The latest over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.3.7 in India and will expand to the EU and globally as OxygenOS 10.0.15.The new update fixes the small probability fl...

Soccer-Klopp sings Firmino's praises as Liverpool prepare for Atalanta

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp compared his team to an orchestra and said on Tuesday that his versatile forward Roberto Firmino always hits the right notes even if he is not scoring. Firmino had scored only twice in 23 Premier League matches ...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020