Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

Earlier, Kovind arrived here on a six-hour spiritual visit. Governor Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and others accorded a warm reception to the President and the First Lady as they landed in the Tirupati airport at Renigunta from Chennai.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:52 IST
President Kovind worships at Tirupati Balaji temple
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. An ardent devotee of the ancient hill shrine, the President, accompanied by his family members, was accorded a ceremonial traditional reception, upon his arrival at the main entrance by the priests, amid chanting Vedic hymns.

He was conducted to the sanctum sanctorum of the over 2000-year old temple by the priests along with TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy, a temple official told PTI. Kovind was honoured by offering a sacred silk cloth, a holy portrait along with "laddu prasadam", the official said.

The president spent about half-an-hour in the shrine and before leaving he was bestowed with blessings by a band of senior priests amid chanting spiritual mantras. The official also said that before visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple, Kovind paid his obeisances at Sri Lakshmi Varaha Swamy temple situated on the banks of the massive holy tank at Tirumala.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan accompanied the President during his visit to the temple. Earlier, Kovind arrived here on a six-hour spiritual visit.

Governor Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and others accorded a warm reception to the President and the First Lady as they landed in the Tirupati airport at Renigunta from Chennai. After receiving the President, Jaganmohan Reddy left for Tadepalli near Vijayawada to take part in the Prime Minister's virtual conference with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 related matters, a government official said.

Later, the President and the First Lady drove to the temple of Goddess Sri Padmavati at Tiruchanoor here and offered special prayers. After the darshan of the Goddess, the first couple was presented 'Veda Aasirvachanam' at the temple.

Tight security arrangements had been made and considering the COVID-19 situation, all top officials who took part in the President's programme were subjected to coronavirus tests earlier, he added. The president later returned to Chennai by an IAF plane.

Earlier in the day, on his arrival from Delhi by Air India One-B777, on its first flight, Kovind was received at the Chennai airport by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. An ardent devotee of the ancient hill shrine, the President, accompanied by his family members, was accorded a ceremonia...

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...

File assets details by Nov 30 or face disciplinary action: CVC to govt officials

The Central Vigilance Commission CVC has asked all central government officials to file details of their movable and immovable assets by this month-end, failing which will attract disciplinary action, according to an official order. The pro...

OnePlus 7T gets November 2020 security patch in latest update

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T. The latest over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.3.7 in India and will expand to the EU and globally as OxygenOS 10.0.15.The new update fixes the small probability fl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020