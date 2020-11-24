Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla market value crosses $500 bln as shares surge six-fold this year

Tesla has become by far the world's most valuable automaker, despite a production that is a fraction of Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG or General Motors Co. Shares of other electric vehicle (EV) makers have also risen in the last few months as President-elect Joe Biden made boosting EVs a top priority during his campaign.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:06 IST
Tesla market value crosses $500 bln as shares surge six-fold this year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tesla Inc crossed $500 billion in market value on Tuesday as investors lapped up its shares in the run-up to its addition to the S&P 500 index, extending a meteoric rally that has seen the stock gain more than six times this year. Shares of the electric-car maker have risen nearly 28% since the S&P Dow Jones Indices decided to add the company to the benchmark index from Dec. 21.

Its shares rose as much as 3.9% to a record high of $542.35 in early trading, valuing the company briefly at $514 billion. The recent rally has also boosted Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's net worth by $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, helping him go past Bill Gates to become the world's second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk, who was ranked 35th in January, has added $100.3 billion to his net worth so far this year, according to the index. Tesla has become by far the world's most valuable automaker, despite a production that is a fraction of Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG or General Motors Co.

Shares of other electric vehicle (EV) makers have also risen in the last few months as President-elect Joe Biden made boosting EVs a top priority during his campaign. "One of the core underpinnings of the Biden platform will be around pushing clean energy and zero-emissions vehicles with hopes of accelerating the deployment of electric vehicles and public charging outlets by 2030," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Both sides claim gains in Ethiopia war, Tigrayans accused of massacre

Ethiopias state-appointed rights watchdog accused a Tigrayan youth group on Tuesday of killing hundreds of civilians as federal and local forces both claimed advances in a three-week war in the countrys mountainous north.Prime Minister Abiy...

Abhishek Maheshwari named CEO of Aakash Educational Services

Aakash Educational Services Ltd AESL on Tuesday announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari as its chief executive officer. Maheshwari, who was president of international business for edtech platform Byjus, will be responsible for stra...

LDF govt to bring in ordinance to withdraw controversial amendment to Police act

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 PTI The CPIM-led Left government in Kerala on Tuesday decided to bring in an ordinance to withdraw the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act, which had triggered a political storm with concerns being ra...

Punjab farmer bodies flay sealing of borders by Haryana, say ready for 'historic' stir

Punjab farmer bodies on Tuesday condemned the Haryana governments decision of sealing its borders with the state on November 26 and 27 in view of their protest march to Delhi over the Centres farm laws. The farmer groups said they are ready...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020