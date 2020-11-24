Left Menu
AppsFlyer raises funds from Salesforce Ventures

Earlier this year, AppsFlyer had secured USD 210 million in a series D funding led by General Atlantic with participation from existing investors, at a USD 1.6 billion valuation. "...Salesforce Ventures joined its roster of investors in a late stage extension of its USD 210 million series D round led by General Atlantic earlier this year, to continue its velocity through product innovation with consumer privacy at the forefront," said a statement on Tuesday.

AppsFlyer, the marketing analytics solutions provider, on Tuesday said it has received investment from Salesforce Ventures. Earlier this year, AppsFlyer had secured USD 210 million in a series D funding led by General Atlantic with participation from existing investors, at a USD 1.6 billion valuation.

"...Salesforce Ventures joined its roster of investors in a late stage extension of its USD 210 million series D round led by General Atlantic earlier this year, to continue its velocity through product innovation with consumer privacy at the forefront," said a statement on Tuesday. However, it did not disclose the amount of funding raised from Salesforce Ventures.

AppsFlyer's existing investors include Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners), Qumra Capital, Pitango Venture Capital, Magma Venture Partners, and Eight Roads Ventures. AppsFlyer has also set up an office in Sydney, as it focuses on servicing its customers and growing its business in the region of Australia and New Zealand.

This will expand AppsFlyer's global footprint to 19 international offices. The company has secured more than USD 300 million in funding since 2011.

The company has recently reached 1,000 employees globally, and now exceeds USD 200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). AppsFlyer, which has an office in Bengaluru, has partnered with brands like Paytm, Hotstar, Times Internet, Dailyhunt, CureFit, Nykaa, and Swiggy in India.

The company plans to increase its global headcount significantly in 2021 to support the growing needs of its customers, the statement said. "We are incredibly excited to deepen our integration with Salesforce and Salesforce Ventures, as we take another step towards ensuring that marketers, app developers, and the entire ecosystem is armed with the best marketing tech stack for the challenges of tomorrow," AppsFlyer CEO and Co-founder Oren Kaniel said.

AppsFlyer works with customers, including brands such as Macy's, Minecraft, Nike, NBC Universal, Tencent, US Bank, Wayfair, and StitchFix. Its marketplace of over 8,000 partners includes Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ads, Twitter, Pinterest, Snap, Salesforce, Adobe, and Oracle..

