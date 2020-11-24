Left Menu
Maha COVID-19 SOP: Truckers' body demands clarification

The SOP has made RT-PCR negative report mandatory for domestic air travelers, railway and road passengers arriving in the state from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa. In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the AIMTC said drivers make frequent and multiple trips into Maharashtra and getting RT-PCR tests done on each occasion would be costly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Maharashtra government issued a standard operating procedure that required COVID-19 negative reports from passengers arriving from four states, the All India Motor Transport Congress on Tuesday asked for a clarification regarding drivers and crew of commercial vehicles who make multi-state trips. The SOP has made RT-PCR negative report mandatory for domestic air travelers, railway and road passengers arriving in the state from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the AIMTC said drivers make frequent and multiple trips into Maharashtra and getting RT-PCR tests done on each occasion would be costly. The move could also disrupt the supply chain of goods and services as vehicle operators may be reluctant to travel to Maharashtra, the AIMTC said.

