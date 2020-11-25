PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 25

Left Menu
25-11-2020
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Scramble to secure PPE cost UK taxpayer extra 10 bln pounds https://on.ft.com/33fC9DZ - Christmas 'bubbles' will allow 3 UK households to mix over holiday https://on.ft.com/33aoCxx

- AA agrees sale to private equity groups https://on.ft.com/379lB1L - Bertelsmann leads the race to acquire Simon & Schuster https://on.ft.com/33dHyLP

Overview - The National Audit Office found that UK government's belated efforts to secure personal protective equipment for health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic led to huge extra costs to the taxpayer.

- UK government said on Tuesday that three households from across the UK will be able to form a "Christmas bubble" over the five days between December 23 and December 27. - British roadside recovery company AA Plc has agreed to be acquired by private equity groups Warburg Pincus International and TowerBrook Capital Partners.

- German media group Bertelsmann made the highest bid in an auction for Simon & Schuster, the publishing unit of ViacomCBS Inc. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

