PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 25

Overview - The National Audit Office found that UK government's belated efforts to secure personal protective equipment for health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic led to huge extra costs to the taxpayer.

- UK government said on Tuesday that three households from across the UK will be able to form a "Christmas bubble" over the five days between December 23 and December 27. - British roadside recovery company AA Plc has agreed to be acquired by private equity groups Warburg Pincus International and TowerBrook Capital Partners.

- German media group Bertelsmann made the highest bid in an auction for Simon & Schuster, the publishing unit of ViacomCBS Inc.