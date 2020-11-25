Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $20m loan to help Cook Islands manage COVID-19 impacts

“ADB is committed to supporting the people of the Cook Islands as they respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:25 IST
ADB approves $20m loan to help Cook Islands manage COVID-19 impacts
The Cook Islands’ economy is expected to have contracted 7.0% in FY2020 (the 12-month period ending June 2020) and is expected to fall an additional 15.4% in FY2021 due to a collapse in tourist arrivals. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $20 million loan to help the Government of Cook Islands manage the social and economic impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"ADB is committed to supporting the people of the Cook Islands as they respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. "This assistance will enhance the government's ability to prevent the pandemic from entering the Cook Islands, manage any possible causes, and mitigate the negative social, health, and economic impacts caused by the pandemic on livelihoods and local business, with a special focus on vulnerable households."

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit tourism, with the South Pacific economies the most affected. The Cook Islands' economy is expected to have contracted 7.0% in FY2020 (the 12-month period ending June 2020) and is expected to fall an additional 15.4% in FY2021 due to a collapse in tourist arrivals. Tourism-related jobs account for about half of all private-sector employment or one-third of total jobs, and the economic contraction risks unwinding hard-fought development gains.

The $20 million COVID-19 Active Response and Economic Support Program will help finance the government's Economic Response Plan (ERP), which includes employment support payments to keep workers on the job; one-off cash payments for the elderly, the infirm, and caregivers; interest and credit relief for households and businesses; support to the health sector; and business grants to affected businesses and sole traders.

The loan is funded through the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) under ADB's Countercyclical Support Facility. CPRO was established as part of ADB's $20 billion expanded assistance for developing member countries' COVID-19 response, announced in April. Visit ADB's website to learn more about its ongoing response.

This is ADB's fourth round of assistance for the Cook Islands to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, following a $10 million loan and $1 million grant in July, and ADB grant funding in March and June for medical supplies disbursed in collaboration with UNICEF.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind condoles Patel's demise, says his amiability won him friends across party lines

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to know of the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, whose amiability won him friends across party linesPatel, 71, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-...

Regional leaders, former allies express grief over demise of Ahmed Patel

Several regional leaders and former allies of Congress including, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal expre...

Sonia Gandhi condoles Ahmed Patel's demise, lauds his faithfulness, dedication and commitment

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel and commended his faithfulness, dedication and commitment to his duty which distinguished him from others. In Shree Ahmed Patel, I ...

'Crisis manager, lived and breathed Congress': Party leaders mourn Patel's demise

Congress leaders condoled the demise of senior party leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday, with Sonia Gandhi mourning the loss of an irreplaceable comrade and Rahul Gandhi saying he lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020