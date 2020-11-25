Left Menu
Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 277 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 277.40 points and Nifty up by 84.85 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:26 IST
Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 277 points
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 277.40 points and Nifty up by 84.85 points. The domestic stock markets opened on a positive note today, building on the record closing highs registered in the previous session.

At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 277.40 points or 0.62 per cent at 44,749.73. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,140.00, at 9:16 am, up by 84.85 points or 0.65 per cent. (ANI)

Videos

