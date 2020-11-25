2 killed, 5 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Mizoram

Two persons have been killed and five others injured after a speeding maxi cab fell into a gorge in Mizoram's Serchhip district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place near Thenzawl village on Tuesday evening when the vehicle skidded and fell into the gorge while trying to give way to another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, they said.

Two persons, both from Thenzawl, died in the accident, a police officer said. Seven persons, including two minors, were in the vehicle during the accident, he said.

The condition of the injured persons is stable and they are out of danger, the officer added.