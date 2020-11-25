QAD Adaptive ERP 2020.1 achieves Veracode Verified Standard Status

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced its continued participation in Veracode Verified, a program that validates a company's secure software development processes, and that QAD Adaptive ERP 2020.1 has achieved Veracode Verified Standard Status. This achievement demonstrates QAD's commitment to creating secure software and that QAD Adaptive ERP undergoes rigorous security testing as part of the development practice. Additionally, participating in the Veracode Verified program ensures that QAD software meets a high standard of application security, reducing risk for the customer.

Organizations whose secure development practice has been validated and their application accepted into the Standard Tier, have demonstrated that the following security steps have been implemented into their software development practice: * Assesses first-party code with static analysis

* Documents that the application does not allow Very High flaws in first-party code * Provides developers with remediation guidance when new flaws are introduced

"QAD is committed to delivering secure code to help organizations reduce the risk of a security breach. Companies that invest in secure coding processes and follow our protocol for a mature application security program are able to deliver more confidence to customers who deploy their software," said Asha May, director of customer engagement, Veracode. QAD Adaptive ERP combines deep manufacturing ERP and supply chain capabilities with a modern platform and user experience delivered in the cloud to help manufacturers effectively respond to change in their industry.

"It is paramount for our customers that their data is secure," said QAD Chief Technology Officer Tony Winter. "QAD takes data security very seriously. Partnering with a company like Veracode, which helps us reduce the risks associated with application vulnerabilities, is just one of the many ways that QAD protects its customers' data." This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)