Cabinet approves MoU between BRICS nations on sports and physical culture

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between BRICS countries on cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports. The Sports Ministry apprised the Union Cabinet about the MoU. "Cooperation in the field of sports among the five countries will help in expanding knowledge and expertise in the area of sports science, sports medicine, coaching techniques etc, which would result in improvement in performance of our sportspersons in international tournaments and strengthening of bilateral relations with BRICS member countries," the government said in a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB)

"Benefits arising from cooperation in the field of sports among the five countries would be equally applicable to all sportspersons irrespective of their caste, creed, region, religion and gender," it added. BRICS is the group consisting of five major emerging countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which together represent about 42 per cent of the population, 23 per cent of GDP, 30 per cent of the territory and 18 per cent of the global trade.