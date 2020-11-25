Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister resigns as UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment

He said aid spending would rise to 0.7% again when fiscal conditions allowed, but did not set a target date. The government minister for sustainable development, Liz Sugg, resigned over the decision, saying it diminished Britain's global influence.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:08 IST
Minister resigns as UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment

Britain reduced its foreign aid spending commitment on Wednesday to 0.5% of gross domestic product from 0.7%, causing one minister to resign and an immediate outcry from development organisations and the spiritual head of the Church of England. The move, announced by finance minister Rishi Sunak as part of an annual review of government spending, will be popular among some voters and media who argue that COVID and the resulting economic crisis mean Britain should spend less on aid.

"During a domestic fiscal emergency, when we need to prioritise our limited resources on jobs and public services, sticking rigidly to spending 0.7% of our national income on overseas aid is difficult to justify," Sunak said in a speech to parliament, pointing to record high peacetime borrowing levels. He said aid spending would rise to 0.7% again when fiscal conditions allowed, but did not set a target date.

The government minister for sustainable development, Liz Sugg, resigned over the decision, saying it diminished Britain's global influence. Several senior members of the ruling Conservative Party, including former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, also criticised the decision, hinting at a possible rebellion in parliament.

"To cut our aid budget by a third in a year when millions more will fall into extreme poverty will make not just them poorer, but us poorer in the eyes of the world," Hunt said. The announcement was also criticised by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the head of the Anglican Communion, who called it shameful and wrong.

Development and environment charities said the move was short-sighted. "Cutting the aid budget during a global pandemic is like closing fire stations during a heatwave," said Patrick Watt of Christian Aid.

Oxfam said the decision would diminish British influence and leadership at a time when both were badly needed.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the goal of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government. The aim of the new ...

Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people injured, and he has been ordered held in secure juvenile detention rather than being released to his parents. Court Commissioner J.C. Moore on...

Soccer-Diego Costa's injury misery drags on

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis less than a week after returning from injury, continuing the Brazilians bad luck with injuries. With Luis Suarez still out due to COVID-19, Costa was expected ...

Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - website

Iran has exchanged a jailed British-Australian academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, with three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Irans state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020