Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salesforce has approached Slack with an acquisition offer - sources

Salesforce's bid comes as Slack struggles to fully capitalize on the switch to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of fierce competition from Microsoft Corp's Teams and other workplace apps Slack shares ended trading on Tuesday at $29.57, well below the $42 high they reached on their first day of trading last year.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 00:40 IST
Salesforce has approached Slack with an acquisition offer - sources

Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc has approached workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc with an acquisition offer as it seeks to expand its offerings to businesses, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Salesforce's bid comes as Slack struggles to fully capitalize on the switch to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of fierce competition from Microsoft Corp's Teams and other workplace apps

Slack shares ended trading on Tuesday at $29.57, well below the $42 high they reached on their first day of trading last year. Salesforce sees the potential acquisition as a logical extension of its enterprise offerings, the sources said, adding that no deal was certain.

It was not immediately clear how receptive Slack was to a deal, and if other potential suitors, such as Oracle Corp , would come out of the woodwork Slack, Salesforce and Oracle did not respond to requests for comment.

Slack Technologies shares jumped 24% to $36.58, giving the company a market capitalization of $21 billion, while Salesforce fell 2.7% after the Wall Street Journal first reported that the two companies had held deal talks. Slack has benefited from companies relying more on information technology systems to keep their workers connected during the pandemic.

Its app has been installed about 12.6 million times so far this year, up approximately 50% from the same period in 2019, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. But the economic fallout of the virus outbreak has forced Slack to give discount and payment concessions to many of its customers who have had to make cost cuts.

Seeking to save money, some companies have also been switching to Teams, which comes with many of Microsoft's office software packages. Slack's billing growth, a key indicator of future revenue, slowed in the three months to the end of July.

Salesforce meanwhile has been thriving financially during the pandemic. It raised its annual revenue forecast in August as the pandemic spurred demand for its online business software that supports remote work and commerce. Salesforce has been beefing up its cloud business through acquisitions and had spent more than $16 billion last year to fend off competition from rivals such as Oracle Corp and German competitor SAP. (Reporting Greg Roumeliotis and Krystal Hu in New York; Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Jan Harvey)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akbaruddin Owaisi courts row; TRS, BJP condemn remarks

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday courted a controversy asking whether the samadhis of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao built on Hussain Sagar lake bank would be removed as he questioned the evi...

Air India to launch first direct flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco from January 11

Passengers from Bengaluru can soon fly non-stop to San Francisco as national carrier Air India is set to launch a twice-weekly service, scheduled to commence from January 11, 2021. This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru a...

Sports News Roundup: Chadwick to go off-road with Veloce in Extreme E; Australian Open delay 'most likely', says state minister and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next ...

Kosovo won't let Serb officials in, wants genocide apology

Kosovos foreign minister said on Wednesday that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic would not be allowed to visit the country until he apologised for genocide against Kosovos population. Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla also posted on Twitter that n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020