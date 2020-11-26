Germany to tighten mask-wearing rules, Merkel says

Germany will make mask-wearing obligatory in all pedestrian high-traffic areas as well as in city centres, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding that a lockdown imposed this month to slow the spread of COVID-19 may have to be extended into January.

"We are still too far away from an incidence of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days. I remain convinced, and in that we agreed, we still have to aim for this target," she said.

Also Read: Driver crashes into gate outside Angela Merkel's office, detained