Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 148 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 148.33 points and Nifty up by 40.80 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 09:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

At 9:17 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 148.33 points or 0.34 per cent at 43,967.59.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,899.20, at 9:17 am, up by 40.80 points or 0.32 per cent. (ANI)

