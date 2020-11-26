Chevron launched: A great place to be stranded

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): People of Delhi-NCR can now look forward to get over their 'Quarantine fatigue' at Chevron, a stunning new lounge that has been launched today. To avoid any crowding, the lounge has been launched in three phases over the day. While the first phase took place between 12 PM - 4 PM for lunch, the second phase happened between 4 PM - 8 PM including the venue tour and bar snacks, and the last phase from 8 PM onwards showcasing an hour live set by BlareMob. The artist duo played a Streamin' Music Group exclusive set with all the music the label has released so far.

"With people's health being a prime concern for us, not only are we taking all precautions like regular sanitization and social distancing inside the lounge, we are also planning to effectively use the beautiful outdoors for a more enhanced experience," said Entrepreneur Keshav Bhardwaj, the brain behind Chevron and also the Founder of Streamin' Music Group. Strategically located around the Aravallis in the lush green Gwal Pahari area of Gurugram, Chevron boasts of a beautifully landscaped exterior and an artistically designed interior too. Chevron has a design sensibility that is not just pleasing to the eye; it also offers a vast amount of space for one to relax while enjoying an evening out with friends over drinks and snacks or even while hosting a family lunch.

The well-lit restaurant is divided into three sections with a separate VIP lounge on mezzanine floor that can be easily used for private parties too. The ground floor is carefully divided into lounge and dining areas along with a well-stocked bar and a well-equipped kitchen. Designed by interior designer Shikha Sharma of Hive obsession, every corner of the ground floor has a clear view of the centre and the bar. The central area is also the center of attraction with a uniquely designed stage that could be used for live performances, DJ nights etc.

What holds your attention here is the prism shaped DJ console that can be used to display millions of images and graphics keeping the time, mood and occasion in mind. The massive screen on the wall and two huge panels on the side walls ensure that everyone gets to witness the magic being created on stage. The rest rooms offer state of the art fittings with a separate area for the especially abled too.

"Being into music, I have made sure to use the latest in music and technology to offer a never-before experience to the patrons. At Chevron, special attention is paid to the acoustics so that not only is the sound of music uniform everywhere, there is no blaring or jarring of sound. Special lighting technology has also been used which can be easily changed as per the mood, time or even theme," said 27-year-old Keshav, speaking about Chevron While ambience draws people to a place, food lures them enticingly. Chevron's menu offers a good mix of Italian, Oriental and Continental cuisine.

"The food at Chevron will satisfy your taste buds totally, whether you are looking for a quick bite or a full-fledged meal," said Chef Martin Rozario who has worked with multiple 5 star hotels and several standalone restaurants. All those looking for a unique experience will find Chevron to be an interesting option. The location will be an advantage for not just people from Gurgaon, but also from South Delhi and Faridabad and the nearby residential and commercial complexes.

"With people looking for newer and safer options to chill and have a bite, Chevron will be a good option," said General Manager, Chevron. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)