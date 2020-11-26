Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationwide strike affects normal life in Kerala, Odisha, other states; over 25 cr workers join agitation: Trade unions

Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana witnessed complete shut down on Thursday and normal life was partially affected in many other states as more than 25 crore workers participated in the nationwide strike, according to central trade unions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:18 IST
Nationwide strike affects normal life in Kerala, Odisha, other states; over 25 cr workers join agitation: Trade unions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana witnessed complete shut down on Thursday and normal life was partially affected in many other states as more than 25 crore workers participated in the nationwide strike, according to central trade unions. The day-long countrywide strike has been called by a joint platform of ten central trade unions to protest against the central government's new farm and labour laws, among other workers-related issues, as well as to raise various demands.

Various independent federations and associations are also part of the joint platform. "The states of Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana have reported complete shut down. Tamil Nadu reported complete shut down in 13 districts, while the industrial strike continues in the rest of the districts. Punjab and Haryana have reported that the state road transport buses have not left their depots in the morning," a joint statement issued by the trade unions said.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh reported 100 per cent strike, including at BALCO, the statement said. Normal life was affected in West Bengal and Tripura, and sporadic incidents of clashes were reported in West Bengal, according to reports.

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) are part of the joint platform. Others are All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

BJP-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not participating in the strike. Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) General Secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhu told PTI that the number of workers who joined the natiowide agitation on Thursday exceeded the expected number of 25 crore.

He also said that coal mine workers along with those from defence, railways and other public sectors are also supported the strike. Scheme workers, electricity employees, domestic workers, construction workers, beedi workers, hawkers, vendors, agricultural workers, self employed in rural and urban India are holding demonstrations at various places, even defying police restrictions, the statement said.

At many places, the auto and taxi drivers have remained off the roads. Railway and defence employees have held demonstrations in support of the strike at their respective places of work. As per the statement, operations of financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies have also been affected.

Besides state government and central government employees, those from the Income Tax Department and other PSU workers are participating in the strike in a big way, the unions claimed. "Reports of successful strike in coal and copper mines, including other mineral resource mines, have been received. The employees of postal, telecom and steel sector were also in action and gramin dak sevaks observed 100 per cent strike," the statement said.

In several places, oil sector unions also observed strike. Workers also resorted to picketing in some parts of the country. Further, the statement said that total number of workers who have joined the strike at over 25 crore exceeds the number of those participated in a similar strike on January 8.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK delivery prices jump ahead of Brexit cliff edge as firms rush to stockpile

British businesses are rushing to stockpile goods just five weeks before post-Brexit customs checks come into force on Jan. 1, driving up the cost of cross-border deliveries and cutting capacity, industry sources said.Logistics companies to...

Schools won't be reopened till govt convinced about student safety: Delhi health minister

Schools in the national capital will not reopen till the government is convinced about students safety, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday. Universities and schools across the country were closed on March 16, when the Cen...

ADB approves $250million loan to help finance PNG response to COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 250 million loan to help finance the Government of Papua New Guineas PNG response to the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.PNG declared a state of emergency on 21 March and the subsequent pu...

Africa CDC sees COVID-19 vaccinations in 2nd quarter of 2021

Vaccinations against COVID-19 in Africa might not start until the second quarter of next year, the continents top public health official said on Thursday, adding that it will be extremely dangerous if more developed parts of the world vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020