PSB employees go on 1-day strike in Madhya Pradesh

Protesting against the governments alleged anti-labour policies, bank employees of 7,300 branches belonging to the public sector banks in Madhya Pradesh went on a day-long strike on Thursday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:36 IST
Protesting against the governments alleged anti-labour policies, bank employees of 7,300 branches belonging to the public sector banks in Madhya Pradesh went on a day-long strike on Thursday. Nearly 18,000 employees working in 7,300 branches belonging to the 10 public sector banks in Madhya Pradesh took part in the strike, Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association (MPBEA) Secretary M K Shukla told PTI.

Because of the strike, banking operations including deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance and fixed deposits renewal and government treasury works got affected in a major way, he said. However, employees of State Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank did not take part in the strike, Shukla said.

He also said that due to the COVID-19 protocols, employees have not taken out rallies but protested before their branches by carrying placards highlighting the government's anti-labour policies..

