Left Menu
Development News Edition

India can beat China in low-cost manufacturing if industry, govt work together: MSI chairman

India has the potential to surpass even China in low-cost manufacturing if the government and industry work in a cohesive manner, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Chairman RC Bhargava said on Thursday. Bhargava pointed out that creating jobs across sectors was important for the overall growth of the economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:50 IST
India can beat China in low-cost manufacturing if industry, govt work together: MSI chairman
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

India has the potential to surpass even China in low-cost manufacturing if the government and industry work in a cohesive manner, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Chairman RC Bhargava said on Thursday. Bhargava also said the government should focus on increasing the competitiveness of the Indian industry. "India has the capability to become a lower cost country than China if the industry and the government work together," Bhargava said. He was sharing his views on making Indian manufacturing globally competitive at an online event organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA). Bhargava said the only objective of government policies should be to increase the competitiveness of Indian industry so that it can make things at the lowest cost along with the best quality in the world. "The more the industry can sell, the more jobs will be created in the economy," he noted. Bhargava pointed out that creating jobs across sectors was important for the overall growth of the economy. He, however, criticised states which have reserved jobs in manufacturing for locals. "It is an anti-competitive step," Bhargava said. He also said MSMEs have to be as globally competitive as the large companies because the entire supply chain determines the overall competitiveness. Bhargava also noted that the industry cannot be competitive unless the promoters and managers treated workers as partners. He pointed out that MSI owed its success to explaining to its workers that they will prosper if the company grew and backing that with policies and actions that delivered income and career growth to employees.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart Black Friday sale: Jaw-dropping deals on iPhone SE, Realme Narzo 20 series, Galaxy S20+

The Flipkart Black Friday sale has gone live and will run until November 30th. The e-commerce giant is offering amazing discounts on mobile phones along with a 5 cashback on EMI transactions with the SBI credit cards.Here are some of the to...

TCS founder FC Kohli passes away at 96

Father of Indian software industry and the first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, Faqir Chand Kohli, passed away on Thursday. He was 96 years old, TCS confirmed. In 2002 Kohli was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the India...

Attorney General K K Venugopal stresses on need to fill up vacancies in subordinate courts

Attorney General K K Venugopal Thursday stressed on the need to fill up vacancies in the subordinate judiciary and to deal with the problem of huge pendency of cases, saying collective effort was needed to see that justice delivery system i...

Stan Swamy's wait for straw and sipper gets longer, also seeks bail

A court here on Thursday once again sought a reply from the National Investigation Agency NIA on 83-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamys request that he be provided a straw and sipper in jail. Swamy, arrested in the alleged El...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020