Tatiana Cutelli, A Well Known Clinical Esthetician And Women Entrepreneur From Italy

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Tatiana Cutelli is a well-known expert and facial coach in Italy. She has treated more than 15,000 clients throughout her career. She is considered one of the leading facial experts in Italy and Europe. She deals with online courses and consultancy, face sessions, and training for professionals in the sector.

Its mission is to elevate makeup artists, skin therapists, and people-oriented towards the face's beauty. Tatiana's story is really motivational and inspiring. She had an accident as a child. When she was in the kitchen while approaching the stove when her mother was preparing dinner, Tatiana Cutelli accidentally bumped into a pan with hot oil. It fell on her face.

A 5-year-old, Tatiana Cutelli, was rushed me the hospital. The doctors were great, and day after day, they improved her skin with a lot of care and patience. Since that day, Tatiana Cutelli has had some signs of the accident, noticeable only in summer during sunbathing. Thanks to the doctors, Tatiana Cutelli's face was back as before. It was one reason that led her to do this profession, which pushes Tatiana Cutelli every day to give her best to her clients.

Tatiana believes that skincare is more than a simple surface treatment but a real path to achieve the desired goal. Tatiana personally follows the face and skin care of many influencers, actresses and public figures of the Italian scene, including: Elda Alvigini, Eva Riccobono, Martina Pinto, Marica Pellegrinelli, Martina Chiella, Giulia Salemi, Lavinia Biancanali, Melissa Satta, Sabrina Ghio, Francesca Valtorta and many others.

She also deals with online consultancy, face sessions, and training for professionals in the sector and online courses with her (Accademia del Viso).

