Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Mitra likely to attend key meeting on jute crisis

The Indian Jute Mills Association had sought a meeting of GoM to resolve the impasse. Issues like the present situation due to the price rise and raw jute traders' strike against the decision to fix stock limit at 500 quintals are likely to be discussed in the meeting, the sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:45 IST
Amit Mitra likely to attend key meeting on jute crisis

A Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting has been convened on Friday to discuss the jute sector crisis arising out of price rise of raw jute and traders' strike against a cap on stock limit, officials said. GoM chairman and West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra is likely to be a part of the virtual meeting, sources said.

A labour department notification said an urgent meeting of the group of ministers will be held on Friday. The Indian Jute Mills Association had sought a meeting of GoM to resolve the impasse.

Issues like the present situation due to the price rise and raw jute traders' strike against the decision to fix stock limit at 500 quintals are likely to be discussed in the meeting, the sources said. If the Jute Balers Association continues with the strike that commenced on Monday, it will force mills to close down due to shortage of raw jute and render lakhs of workers jobless, they said.

It would also cause a major impediment for the government's foodgrain procurement in several states. West Bengal procures between one lakh and two lakh bales of jute bags a year and the backlog is to the tune of 50 per cent, the sources added.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal, China to announce revised height of Mt.Everest soon

Nepal and China will jointly announce the revised height of Mt Everest, the worlds highest peak, probably during the upcoming visit of the Chinese defence minister to the Himalayan nation, according to media reports on Thursday. The Nepal g...

Rights guaranteed by Constitution safe only when society discharges its basic duties: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the rights given to every citizen by the Constitution can be safe only when the society discharges its basic duties vigilantly. Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion ...

From next academic year, technical courses to be offered in regional languages

From the next academic year, technical courses, including engineering programmes, will be offered in regional languages, according to Education Ministry officials. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Educa...

Strike impacts normal life in Kerala, West Bengal; banking operations hit

A nationwide strike by trade unions in protest against the BJP-led Centres economic policies on Thursday hit normal life in Kerala, parts of West Bengal, Assam and Telangana as public transport went off-road and banking services were disrup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020