Maha exempts armed forces personnel from RT-PCR test at entry

The Maharashtra government has exempted the armed forces personnel and their families from undergoing RT-PCR test that has been made mandatory while entering the state. In a bid to stem any further spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government had on Monday issued guidelines, making it mandatory for those seeking to enter the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry the RT-PCR negative reports.

The guidelines were meant for those entering Maharashtra from the four states by air, trains and road starting November 25. However, a recent circular by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar issued to collectors and municipal commissioners said the Indian Army has informed the state that the armed forces have their own system of screening every individual on arrival within their respective military station/unit and are very stringent in terms of adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

All armed forces personnel, including their families need to travel in and out of the state on frequent basis by various modes of transport for work and as per postings, the government was told. "In light of the information from the Army, the state government is exempting the personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guardpersonnel and their families from the RT-PCR tests that have been made mandatory for entering the state, subject to following of all other necessary COVID related protocols," the circular said.