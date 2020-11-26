Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha exempts armed forces personnel from RT-PCR test at entry

"In light of the information from the Army, the state government is exempting the personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guardpersonnel and their families from the RT-PCR tests that have been made mandatory for entering the state, subject to following of all other necessary COVID related protocols," the circular said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:04 IST
Maha exempts armed forces personnel from RT-PCR test at entry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has exempted the armed forces personnel and their families from undergoing RT-PCR test that has been made mandatory while entering the state. In a bid to stem any further spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government had on Monday issued guidelines, making it mandatory for those seeking to enter the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry the RT-PCR negative reports.

The guidelines were meant for those entering Maharashtra from the four states by air, trains and road starting November 25. However, a recent circular by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar issued to collectors and municipal commissioners said the Indian Army has informed the state that the armed forces have their own system of screening every individual on arrival within their respective military station/unit and are very stringent in terms of adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

All armed forces personnel, including their families need to travel in and out of the state on frequent basis by various modes of transport for work and as per postings, the government was told. "In light of the information from the Army, the state government is exempting the personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guardpersonnel and their families from the RT-PCR tests that have been made mandatory for entering the state, subject to following of all other necessary COVID related protocols," the circular said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Sylla's late strike for NorthEast United deny Kerala full points

Substitute Idrissa Sylla found a goal out of nowhere in the dying minutes of the game against Kerela Blasters on Thursday to help NorthEast United end the match at 2-2 in the ongoing Indian Super League ISL at the GMC Stadium. Goals from Se...

Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers without further delay

Jaipur, Nov 26 PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the Centre to immediately hold talks with farmers protesting against three new agriculture-related laws. He alleged that due to the anti-people policies of the NDA g...

Cyclone Nivar brings torrential rains to AP, one dead

Eds Updates with fresh inputs Amaravati, Nov 26 PTI Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, under the influence of severe cyclone Nivar, ranging from 6 cm to 30 cm wrecked havoc to crops in thousands of acres in several districts of Andhra ...

Thousands protest in Nepal against Pakistan's role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Thousands of people in Nepal took to the streets to protest against Pakistans role in perpetrating the 2611 attacks in Mumbai in 2008. People staged demonstrations across the country with banners, and roadblocks were also held in several pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020