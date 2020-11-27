Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca says working with regulators on best approach to lower dose regimen

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 02:14 IST
AstraZeneca says working with regulators on best approach to lower dose regimen
AstraZeneca logo Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said, after its chief executive was quoted as saying an additional global trial was likely.

Asked about the Bloomberg report on the additional trial, a spokesman for AstraZeneca said: "As we communicated earlier this week, there is strong merit in continuing to further investigate the half-dose/full dose regimen."

"We are further evaluating the data and will work with regulators on the best approach for further evaluation. This would add to data from existing trials which are currently being prepared for regulatory submission," he said.

Also Read: U.S. Senate Democrats ask Harris to attend vote on Trump Fed nominee Shelton -Bloomberg

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CEO says AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results from its late-stage study.Inst...

French police watchdog to investigate alleged beating of Black man

French authorities are investigating allegations that a Black music producer was physically attacked and racially abused during a police check in Paris after CCTV footage of the beating was released. The incident was captured on closed circ...

America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges

Americans on Thursday celebrated a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Macys parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to connecting on video or mourning the loss of a loved one to t...

European Parliament says Polish government influenced abortion ruling

The European Parliament accused Polands nationalist government on Thursday of improperly influencing a court that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and said that showed that the rule of law had collapsed in Poland.The head of the court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020