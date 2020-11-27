Left Menu
Impetus recognized among India's 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focusing on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized among India's 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020 by the Great Place to Work® institute.

27-11-2020
Impetus recognized among India's 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focusing on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized among India's 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020 by the Great Place to Work® institute. This year, 240 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, the team has identified the Top 75 organizations among India's Best Workplaces: IT & IT-BPM, 2020. These organizations excel both on people practices that they have designed for their employees and the feedback on creating a 'high trust culture' from their employees.

This recognition demonstrates the trust and pride the employees hold in the organization. The organization has made consistent endeavors to create an environment that promotes camaraderie and delivers a great workplace experience for its people. On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, added, "We will continue to partner with our people in the journey towards building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture. We are committed to creating exceptional employee experience at work and this recognition is a testament to our endeavor." Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past including 'Asia's Dream Companies to Work For', 'Dream Employer of the Year' by the World HRD Congress' for the 6th consecutive year and ranked in the top 20 in 2020. They have also been recognized among 'Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019' and '2020 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India.' About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136002/Impetus_Technologies_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

