Left Menu
Development News Edition

Development starts at grassroots level: BJP Gachibowli division contestant V Gangadhar Reddy

Elections, be it at the ward level, or national, define the course of a community's growth. The upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections Telangana 2020, has emerged as an opportunity for young leaders to take charge and drive a positive change for the community and the area.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:47 IST
Development starts at grassroots level: BJP Gachibowli division contestant V Gangadhar Reddy
Gangadhar Reddy, BJP Contestant, Gachibowli Division, GHMC Elections (left), and Bikshapathi Yadav Ji, ex-MLA, with Reddy (right). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Elections, be it at the ward level, or national, define the course of a community's growth. The upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections Telangana 2020, has emerged as an opportunity for young leaders to take charge and drive a positive change for the community and the area. One such leader, Gangadhar Reddy, is contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Gachibowli (105) division. Gangadhar Reddy lived all his life in the Nallagandla region - where he saw the region transform from a small cluster of impoverished villages in the outskirts of Hyderabad - to a thriving residential hub for professionals from around the nation.

Gangadhar Reddy has been active in politics for over 15 years now. Mentored by the likes of Gachibowli's iconic leaders, Bikshapathi Yadav, and Anil Kumar Yadav, he has been serving the community in his personal capacity - standing up for anyone who needed a helping hand. "I have lived all my life here and got first-hand experience of the problems our people face. For the last 15 years, I operated in my personal capacity, helping anyone and everyone - but the impact, I believe, will be much larger if the same social initiatives were implemented via formal government channels," said Gangadhar Reddy, commenting on why he decided to contest in these elections.

Most candidates have a little idea of the community's challenges, and hence talk about solving problems that don't even exist. Gangadhar Reddy, on the other hand, personally knows the nook and corner of every slum, street, locality, gated community, colony and so on. Being an active part of the community, he understands key issues and the obstacles in solving them. "I am a true believer in Narendra Modi Ji's ideals and initiatives. What his predecessors could just talk about - he actually implemented on the ground. Like him, I view serving the people as an accomplishment only a few can achieve," Gangadhar Reddy added, talking about his inspiration.

During lockdown, Gangadhar Reddy spearheaded food arrangements for over 80,000 people near Tellapur circle. He also provided essential supplies to daily wage earners at construction sites in areas other than Gachibowli as well. At nights, he would go around in his car, feeding stray dogs, who too were hungry, but were largely ignored by people stuck in their homes. The inspiration behind all this, Gangadhar Reddy spoke, "Since childhood, my parents and mentors made me stand for people during times of natural calamities. What started out as some initiatives towards helping the poor, has grown into a way of life for me." He further added, "Whether elected or not, I stay accessible, 24X7X365 days a year, to all my citizens of the Gachibowli division, ready to fight for their cause."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finch, Smith hit tons in Australian top order fury

Skipper Aaron Finch and his predecessor Steve Smith struck confident yet contrasting hundreds on a flat track to lead hosts Australia to a commanding 374 for six against a listless India in the first One-day International, here on Friday. O...

World Bank takes initiative to boost Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 recovery

The World Banks new Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos, completed his first visit to Sri Lanka today. The purpose of this visit was to meet key policymakers and understand the countrys development priori...

SC takes cognizance of fire incident at COVID hospital in Rajkot

The Supreme Court Friday took cognizance of the fire incident in a COVID-19 hospital at Rajkot in which several patients have died and sought report from Gujarat government on the issue. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Cen...

Hitachi ABB Power, Ashok Leyland, IIT-Madras team up for e-mobility pilot

Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, Ashok Leyland and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT-M on Friday announced a partnership for an e-mobility pilot. The tripartite partnership will run an electric bus e-bus pilot to support sustai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020