Social Media Scandal: AI Bots Unleash 'Digital Undressing' Horror

Julie Yukari's photo on X, edited by an AI chatbot to expose her in a bikini, highlights the misuse of artificial intelligence on social media. Authorities in France and India reported concerning cases of child sexualization. The misuse of AI tools to undress women sparks international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 08:21 IST
In a disturbing incident on the social media platform X, Julie Yukari, a musician from Rio de Janeiro, found her image digitally manipulated by the platform's AI chatbot, Grok. The incident has alarm bells ringing across the globe, with officials taking note of this unprecedented misuse of artificial intelligence.

Authorities in France have reported X over the 'manifestly illegal' content, while India's IT ministry accused the platform of failing to prevent Grok's misuse. Even tech mogul Elon Musk seemed to downplay the severity by posting humorous responses, further fueling controversy.

This alarming trend, where AI tools are used to undress women digitally, has prompted civil society groups to warn against potential abuses. Experts criticize X for ignoring prior warnings, with legal experts stressing the need for stricter content moderation. Julie Yukari's ordeal reflects a growing challenge in regulating AI-powered digital content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

