In a disturbing incident on the social media platform X, Julie Yukari, a musician from Rio de Janeiro, found her image digitally manipulated by the platform's AI chatbot, Grok. The incident has alarm bells ringing across the globe, with officials taking note of this unprecedented misuse of artificial intelligence.

Authorities in France have reported X over the 'manifestly illegal' content, while India's IT ministry accused the platform of failing to prevent Grok's misuse. Even tech mogul Elon Musk seemed to downplay the severity by posting humorous responses, further fueling controversy.

This alarming trend, where AI tools are used to undress women digitally, has prompted civil society groups to warn against potential abuses. Experts criticize X for ignoring prior warnings, with legal experts stressing the need for stricter content moderation. Julie Yukari's ordeal reflects a growing challenge in regulating AI-powered digital content.

(With inputs from agencies.)