Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Threat Exchange Amid Protests

US-Iran tensions have hit a new high as President Donald Trump and Iranian officials traded threats Friday amid expanding protests shaking the Islamic Republic. The unrest, initially sparked by the tumbling value of Iran's currency, has seen at least eight casualties and reflects growing public dissent against the government.

Trump's Truth Social post warning Iran against harming peaceful demonstrators has drawn a sharp response from Iranian officials, who blame the US and Israel for provoking turmoil without providing evidence. Meanwhile, Iranian spokespersons urge the UN to condemn American rhetoric.

Despite the ongoing demonstrations across numerous Iranian cities, life proceeds with little change in Tehran. The protests underscore the country's economic struggles and dissatisfaction with its ruling theocracy, as both US and Iranian leaders continue to exchange grave warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)