Trump Blocks Acquisition: National Security Concerns Over China Links

President Donald Trump prohibited HieFo Corp's $3 million acquisition of Emcore, citing national security concerns linked to China's influence. Trump's order demanded HieFo divest all Emcore assets within 180 days. The decision followed an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 08:15 IST
In a decisive move on Friday, President Donald Trump blocked the $3 million acquisition of Emcore by U.S. photonics company HieFo Corp, citing national security and China-related concerns.

The order, released by the White House, pointed out that HieFo was controlled by a citizen from China, raising fears that the acquisition could harm U.S. national security. The Committee on Foreign Investment identified unspecified national security risks during its review of the deal.

Without delay, Trump mandated HieFo to divest all interests in Emcore's assets within 180 days, emphasizing the gravity of the decision. These actions left HieFo and Emcore silent, with no immediate comments or updates on their websites.

