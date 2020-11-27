Left Menu
"Combination of our robust buses with electric propulsion technology and flash charging from Hitachi ABB Power Grids, can be the answer to the need for sustainable public transportation across the country," Ashok Leyland Chief Technology Officer N Saravanan said. IIT Madras Director Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi said the development of India's e-mobility charging infrastructure and increased deployment of e-buses is key to meeting the demand for sustainable transport solutions across India's rural and urban areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:40 IST
Hitachi ABB Power, Ashok Leyland, IIT-Madras team up for e-mobility pilot
Hitachi Image Credit: ANI

Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, Ashok Leyland and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday announced a partnership for an e-mobility pilot. The tripartite partnership will run an electric bus (e-bus) pilot to support sustainable in-campus commuting by IIT-M's students and staff.

The e-bus, which will incorporate Hitachi ABB Power Grids' innovative flash-charging technology – Grid-eMotion Flash, will be provided by Ashok Leyland, while IIT-M will host the infrastructure required to operate the flash-charging system for the e-bus, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India said in a statement. "With sound policy levers in place, this partnership – engaging some of the finest industry and academic minds in India – creates a truly sustainable framework for e-mobility," Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India Managing Director N Venu said.

The partnership will provide a zero-emissions mass public transportation bus system through the company's 'award-winning technology', localised for the Indian market, he added. "Combination of our robust buses with electric propulsion technology and flash charging from Hitachi ABB Power Grids, can be the answer to the need for sustainable public transportation across the country," Ashok Leyland Chief Technology Officer N Saravanan said.

IIT Madras Director Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi said the development of India's e-mobility charging infrastructure and increased deployment of e-buses is key to meeting the demand for sustainable transport solutions across India's rural and urban areas. "We hope to study and understand how the right technology can enable an efficient transport system without damaging the environment. We are delighted to have partnered with the best in the industry for this endeavor," he added.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids' flash-charging system quickly tops up the battery while passengers get on and off the bus. On arterial roads, an e-bus with this solution can reduce the need to take the vehicle out of service for recharging every few hours or having a replacement bus ready, the company said. With India targeting to scale up EV adoption to 30 per cent by 2030, the mass public transport segment is largely untouched, the company said adding for bus operators, the switch to electric has previously presented challenges.

"That is because with battery-operated buses it is difficult to maximize passenger load carrying capacity and running time while making the whole operation economically viable. An e-bus with flash-charging technology can solve that problem while improving the quality of life through reducing pollution in densely populated urban areas," it added.

