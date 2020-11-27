Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRMA Celebrates National Milk Day with Ninth Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Lecture

Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Government of India virtually delivered the Ninth Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Lecture on National Milk Day on 26th November 2020. Image 1: IRMA organized the Ninth Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Lecture virtually on National Milk Day 2020 Image 2: Dr. Krishnamurthy V.

PTI | Anand | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:40 IST
IRMA Celebrates National Milk Day with Ninth Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Lecture

Anand, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) Dr. Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Government of India virtually delivered the Ninth Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Lecture on National Milk Day on 26th November 2020. He spoke on the topic, "The Indian Banking Sector: An Opportunity to Contribute to the Economy". In his address, Dr. Subramanian expressed his optimism regarding the Indian banking sector and that the sector would grow leaps and bounds in proportion to the Indian economy. He emphasized on the importance of the next five decades for the Indian economy and how learning from the past is imperative for growth in the future. This, in his opinion, has become even more critical with the impact of the pandemic still being felt across the world. The banking sector, he said, needs to seize opportunities in order to complement the vision of making India a $5 trillion economy, particularly with the advent of Fintech and rapid digitization.

Shri Dilip Rath, Chairman, IRMA, said that over the last four decades, IRMA has striven to live up to the ideals of its Founding Father Dr. Kurien and today more than 60 per cent of the 3,000 odd IRMA alumni are working in organisations serving rural and allied sectors. He further said that institutions are known to be synonymous with the people who had built them and nowhere is this more apparent than in IRMA. Calling Dr. Kurien a visionary and innovator, Shri Rath emphasized on how the institutions built by Dr. Kurien, like IRMA, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), among others, have stood the test of time, paving the way for the transformation of rural India. Image 1: IRMA organized the Ninth Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Lecture virtually on National Milk Day 2020 Image 2: Dr. Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian delivers the Ninth Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Lecture at IRMA virtually PWR PWR

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I fear physical and mental harm, says BJP MLA who filed complaint against Lalu

BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan, whom incarcerated RJD president Lalu Prasad had allegedly telephoned from Ranchi, told the Bihar Assembly on Friday that he feared physical and mental harm after having exposed the powerful leader. Paswan, who re...

Brexit goes down to the line: EU and UK say big differences remain

The European Union and Britain said on Friday there were still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Br...

Downside risks to growth still persist amid uncertainty around Covid vaccine availability: D&B

The downside risks to growth still persist in view of a possible second wave of COVID-19 and an uncertainty over vaccine availability, even though the latest data points suggest that economic activity has gathered pace, says a report. Accor...

DWS concludes 42 probes into financial irregularities amounting to R3bn

The Special Investigating Unit SIU and the Department of Water and Sanitations Forensic Audit Unit have concluded 42 investigations into the departments financial irregularities amounting to R3 billion during the 20192020 financial year.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020