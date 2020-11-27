Left Menu
Development News Edition

HappyEasyGo announces Thanksgiving Weekend Giveaway to thank its customers with Big Discounts on Travel

- Giving away coupons worth Rs. 10,00,000 on every weekend NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyEasyGo (HEG), one of the leading flight and hotel aggregators in India, has announced 'Thanksgiving Weekend Giveaway' for this weekend as a gesture of gratitude towards customers who have been a part of its journey in the Indian travel industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:23 IST
HappyEasyGo announces Thanksgiving Weekend Giveaway to thank its customers with Big Discounts on Travel

- Giving away coupons worth Rs. 10,00,000 on every weekend NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyEasyGo (HEG), one of the leading flight and hotel aggregators in India, has announced 'Thanksgiving Weekend Giveaway' for this weekend as a gesture of gratitude towards customers who have been a part of its journey in the Indian travel industry. With this giveaway, travellers can grab exclusive coupons and enjoy big savings on their bookings. The terms of the campaign are fairly simple. Users can visit the HappyEasyGo APP to grab Thanksgiving vouchers on the hours from 27th November 2020 to 29th November 2020 (Friday to Sunday). These coupons can be used right away to avail huge discounts on flight tickets as well as hotel bookings.

As India is opening up with easing travel restrictions and resumption of domestic flights, HappyEasyGo has been rolling out several offers and other campaigns to help businesspersons and holidaymakers save money on their air tickets and hotel bookings. Thanksgiving Weekend Giveaway is a step in the same direction, giving travellers a chance to win coupons and save money as they plan their winter travel. It is also a way of thanking the customers who have supported HappyEasyGo. The company is delighted to launch this giveaway, especially at a time when winter travel is emerging. A similar giveaway, live only on Fridays, ran on the HEG platform in the past. However this time, the campaign will run for three days every week, and the company will be giving away coupons worth Rs. 10,00,000 to its customers. To know more about the giveaway, visit: https://www.happyeasygo.com/offer/Thanksgiving-weekend?device=pc Not too long ago, HappyEasyGo also announced 'Find Lower and Get Double' scheme, wherein it guarantees lowest prices for domestic flight tickets and promises to give a double refund to any customer who finds a lower cheap air ticket or flight booking price on any online travel booking platform in India. The campaign is aimed at reiterating the company's commitment to provide the best prices for flight booking in India. The company also provides Free Cancellation & Free Rescheduling products for best service in India.

About HappyEasyGo Founded in 2017, HappyEasyGo is amongst the fastest growing air ticket booking platforms in India. Recently ventured into the hotel booking, it is already showcasing a promising potential in the space. Millions of businesspersons and holidaymakers book flights and hotels with HappyEasyGo and enjoy big savings with HappyEasyGo deals, coupons and promotional offers. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Classes to resume in medical colleges of Bengal from Dec 1: official

Classes will resume in all medical colleges of West Bengal from December 1, a senior official of the state health department said on Friday. He said that classes will start in a phased manner after properly sanitising the institutes.There h...

Tennis-Organisers await govt nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine

Australian Open organisers said on Friday that nothing regarding the quarantine for players arriving in the country for the Grand Slam had been decided yet despite a report in local media that competitors would be able to train while in sel...

U'khand CM condoles death of army JCO in Pak firing along LoC

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday expressed his grief over the&#160;death of an army JCO in a firing by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and KashmirSubedar Swatantra Singh of 16 Garhwal Rifles hailed from Pauri distr...

NIA files third supplementary charge sheet in Visakhapatnam FICN case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday filed its third supplementary chargesheet in the Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN case of Visakhapatnam in which Bangladeshi smugglers were also involved, an official said. The chargesheet, fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020