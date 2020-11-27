Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy contracts 7.5 pc in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:49 IST
Indian economy contracts 7.5 pc in Q2

The Indian economy contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal amid the COVID-19 crisis, official data showed on Friday

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 4.4 per cent in the corresponding July-September period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). The economy had shrunk by an unprecedented 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns

China's economy grew by 4.9 per cent in July-September this year, faster than the 3.2 per cent growth in April-June 2020.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States have to rise above politics & take strict measures to contain COVID-19 surge, says SC

The Supreme Court Friday said states have to rise above the politics and harsh measures were required to be taken to contain the surge of COVID-19 as things have gone from bad to worse. The apex court also said there are policies, guideline...

Finance Minister tells CPSEs to put more efforts to achieve the target of 75 per cent CAPEX by Q3

In financial year FY 2020-21, against the capital expenditure CAPEX target of Rs 61,483 crore for 10 Central Public Sector Enterprises CPSEs belonging to Ministries of Power, Mines and Department of Atomic Energy, the achievement was Rs Rs ...

1st ODI: All-round Australia thrash lacklustre India by 66 runs

An all-round performance from Australia saw them register a 66-run win over India in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. If skipper Aaron Finch 114 and Steve Smith 105 stole the show with the ba...

SC takes cognisance of fire incident at COVID-19 designated hospital at Rajkot

The Supreme Court Friday took cognisance of the fire outbreak in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital at Rajkot in Gujarat in which five patients have died, and came down heavily on states for not taking any concrete action to mitigate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020