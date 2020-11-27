Left Menu
Development News Edition

'November auto wholesale volumes to be driven by demand sustenance, inventory refilling'

The report by brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services also said the festive season was reasonable with no major negative surprises. Wholesales in November are expected to rise year-on-year for all segments, excluding the medium and heavy commercial vehicle(M&HCV) segment, which are expected to grow at 19.6 per cent for two-wheelers on a low base and 12.6 per cent  for passenger vehicles  due to sustaining demand and inventory refilling.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:00 IST
'November auto wholesale volumes to be driven by demand sustenance, inventory refilling'

Sustaining demand, refilling inventory and normalising supply-chain bottlenecks at the manufacturer level are expected to drive automobile wholesale volumes for all segments except M&HCV in November with the tractor segment estimated to grow at a whopping 86.5 per cent, a report said on Friday. The report by brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services also said the festive season was reasonable with no major negative surprises.

Wholesales in November are expected to rise year-on-year for all segments, excluding the medium and heavy commercial vehicle(M&HCV) segment, which are expected to grow at 19.6 per cent for two-wheelers on a low base and 12.6 per cent  for passenger vehicles  due to sustaining demand and inventory refilling. The CV wholesale volumes are estimated to grow  6.5 per cent on the back of  light commercial vehicles, which may see  14 per cent higher volumes in November, restricted  by  around five per cent decline in M&HCV  wholesale volumes,  Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The wholesale volumes for tractors are expected to grow by 86.5 per cent year-on-year on robust demand, the timing difference of Diwali this year and a low base, it said. The demand remains skewed towards semi-urban and rural markets for  both two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, the report added.

An interaction with leading industry channel partners reflects optimism post the festive season. According to the report, 2W inventory is currently slightly above normal levels of 35-50 days, while for PVs it is at minimal levels of 10-20 days (with a waiting of up to one month in fast-selling models).

Stating that the LCV demand continued to recover well and is now above last year's level, the report said the infrastructure/construction sector is driving M&HCVs demand (about 30 per cent of total sales),  and though inquiries from haulage are improving, conversions are low. Demand for tractors continued to remain strong, with a growth in retail, which has a waiting period of 15-30 days. Overall consumer sentiment has improved, but the market remains cautious due to fears of a second wave of COVID-19, the report said.

While the festive season has augured well, with no major negative surprise, current demand and low inventory sentiment suggests higher wholesales in December, according to the report. The two-wheeler  retail sales were flat to slightly negative during the entire festival period starting from the Navaratri to Diwali but the overall PV retail sales during the period were better off than two-wheelers, as per the report.

Demand is also seen sustaining post the festive season as there is a healthy number of bookings with dealers, it added. In the CV segment, sales have started showing signs of recovery. Inquiries from the cargo segment have increased, but conversion is still low due to the uncertainty in demand sustainability after the festive season, the report stated.

Demand remains encouraging for tractors due to good Kharif sowing and preference for farm mechanisation. Festival sales were encouraging for this segment. Sales remain skewed towards higher HP Tractors due to robust demand from the agriculture segment and minimum inventory (10-20 days) at the dealers end, according to the report..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to double net borrowing for 2021 to fight pandemic impact

Germany plans to almost double the borrowing it had planned for next year to finance emergency aid for businesses during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday. The parliamentary budget committ...

Russia's budget airline under fire for plane's phallic flight route

National carrier Aeroflot should consider sacking the head of its budget airline after one of its passenger planes appeared to trace a phallic-like route in the sky during a commercial flight, Russias state aviation authority has recommende...

Ind vs Aus: Stoinis doubtful for 2nd ODI after picking side injury

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may be a doubtful started for the second ODI against India as he picked up a side injury during the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Stoinis left the...

COVID-19 epidemic in Britain shrinking with R estimated below 1

The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain is shrinking slightly with the reproduction R number estimated to be below 1, hinting at the impact of Englands second national lockdown in bringing infections down, government scientists said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020