German virus aid for firms to amount to 4.5 bln eur a week in Dec

Germany is to expand coronavirus aid for companies and help will amount to 4.5 billion euros a week in December, the economy and finance ministries said in a joint statement on Friday.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the pandemic would affect the country and the economy for some time to come.

"Cohesion and solidarity are hence the imperative of the hour," he said in a statement. "We will not leave our companies and their employees alone at this difficult time."